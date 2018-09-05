Royals' Danny Duffy: Sidelined for remainder of season
Manager Ned Yost confirmed that Duffy (shoulder) will not pitch again in 2018, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Duffy was forced to leave Tuesday's outing in the first inning after aggravating a pre-existing left shoulder injury. The right-hander dealt with shoulder tendinitis last month, which included a short trip to the disabled list. Yost added that Duffy can't receive another anti-inflammatory shot after getting one a few weeks ago, so he will be shut down for the rest of the 2018 campaign. Looking ahead, there shouldn't be any concern that Duffy will be feeling the effects of this issue by the time spring training rolls around. In his absence, Eric Skoglund or Glenn Sparkman may get an opportunity in the Royals' rotation.
