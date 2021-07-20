Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left flexor strain Tuesday.
Duffy left his start Friday against the Orioles early due to an entirely unrelated injury, as he was hit in the knee by a comebacker. He's now been sidelined by a flexor strain twice this season, which could be an ominous sign. The move was backdated three days, so the lefty will be eligible to return next Tuesday, but that seems unlikely given the nature of the injury. Brady Singer (shoulder) also landed on the injured list Tuesday, so the Royals will have to scramble to fill out their rotation.