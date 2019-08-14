Royals' Danny Duffy: Sim game on tap

Manager Ned Yost said Duffy (hamstring) will throw a two-inning simulated game later in the week, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy has been sidelined since August 6 with a left hamstring injury. A date for his potential return to the rotation will hopefully come into focus following his simulated outing.

