Royals' Danny Duffy: Slated to rejoin rotation

Duffy (hamstring) will be activated from the injured list sometime this week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has been on the IL since Aug. 4 with a hamstring injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after getting through a rehab appearance with no issues over the weekend. The lefty allowed one run on four hits across five innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, striking out four and issuing zero walks in the process. Duffy fired 72 pitches in that outing, so he'll likely face some sort of pitch limit in his first start back, which should come at home against Baltimore over the weekend.