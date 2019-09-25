Royals' Danny Duffy: Snags seventh win

Duffy (7-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-6 victory over Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

A five-run third inning by the Royals' offense gave Duffy all the support he would need, and the southpaw exited the game after 87 pitches (52 strikes). He wraps up an injury-marred season with a 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 115:46 K:BB through 130.2 innings -- his smallest workload since he established himself as a big-league starter in 2014.