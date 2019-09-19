Royals' Danny Duffy: Solid in no-decision

Duffy took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss despite holding the A's scoreless with six strikeouts across seven innings while allowing two hits and a walk.

The southpaw held the A's hitless until the fourth, when Marcus Semien doubled to right center. It was the first time all season that Duffy did not surrender any runs. The 30-year-old will bring a 4.30 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 110:44 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against the Braves.