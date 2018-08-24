Royals' Danny Duffy: Solid in return

Duffy allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Duffy made his first start since August 11 after dealing with shoulder tendinitis. He allowed both of his earned runs in the third inning, which came on four singles -- two didn't leave the infield. There are some concerns related to his performance however, as only 54 of his 96 pitches found the strike zone and he recorded eight flyball outs while retiring zero batters via the groundball. Duffy's ERA now sits at 4.85, though that mark is inflated by two starts he made immediately prior to hitting the disabled list in which he allowed 12 earned runs across 10.1 innings.