Duffy (4-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Cardinals after tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball. He gave up six hits and one walk while fanning five.

Duffy delivered a strong outing in his final start of the season, and he managed to bounce back after a previous outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits across 3.2 innings at Milwaukee on Sep. 18. It was an up-and-down year for Duffy, who allowed four or more runs in four different starts but also gave up one or fewer runs five times.