Royals' Danny Duffy: Spins strong outing for win

Duffy (9-9) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two batters through six innings to take the win against the White Sox on Saturday.

Injuries have hurt Duffy's overall value this season, but he's been a serviceable asset when healthy and now sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 for the campaign. The 28-year-old lefty lines up to make his final start of the regular season against Arizona at Kauffman Stadium, and another strong showing would be reassuring for Duffy's fantasy outlook heading into the 2018 season.