Royals' Danny Duffy: Starting Sunday

Duffy will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy was expected to draw the start Saturday, but a postponement Friday night has changed Kansas City's weekend pitching plans. Jakob Junis and Jorge Lopez will start Game 1 and 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, pushing Duffy back to Sunday.

