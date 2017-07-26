Royals' Danny Duffy: Stifles Tigers on Tuesday

Duffy (7-6) allowed only one run on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Tigers. He struck out four.

The left-hander's been alternating good starts with mediocre ones since he came off the DL at the beginning of July, leaving him with a 3.62 ERA for the month, but his 1.05 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 32.1 innings suggest he's been a little unlucky. Duffy will try to break that pattern in his next start Monday on the road against the Orioles.

