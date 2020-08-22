Duffy (2-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out six.

None of the hits off the southpaw went for extra bases as he quieted Minnesota's dangerous bats, and the only run against him scored on a groundout to third base when Kansas City already had a four-run lead and no incentive to try and get the runner at the plate. Duffy has looked sharp in three of his last four outings, posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch, and he'll try to keep rolling in his next start Wednesday in St. Louis.