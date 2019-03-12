Royals' Danny Duffy: Still on flat ground
Duffy (shoulder) is still playing catch on flat ground, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
He was shut down briefly earlier this spring with shoulder tightness, and while he hasn't had any issues since, he still hasn't progressed to throwing off a mound. It seems quite possible that he will open the year on the injured list.
