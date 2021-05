Royals manager Mike Matheny said Thursday that Duffy (forearm) is still resting, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duffy has been on the injured list since May 17 due to a left forearm flexor strain, and he hasn't made much progress in his recovery so far. While Duffy appears to have avoided a serious injury, he's been brought along slowly to prevent a more long-term issue. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume throwing.