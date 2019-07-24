Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out 11
Duffy allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings Tuesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Duffy's lone blemish came in the first inning when he allowed an RBI double to Josh Donaldson. He went on to throw five scoreless innings, striking out the side in each of his final two frames. His 11 punchout performance marked his highest total since he whiffed 16 on August 1, 2016, and was backed by 16 swinging strikes on 99 total pitches. With this strong performance, Duffy lowered his ERA to 4.32 and WHIP to 1.36 across 89.2 innings for the season. He'll look to build on this outing in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal