Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out 11

Duffy allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings Tuesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Duffy's lone blemish came in the first inning when he allowed an RBI double to Josh Donaldson. He went on to throw five scoreless innings, striking out the side in each of his final two frames. His 11 punchout performance marked his highest total since he whiffed 16 on August 1, 2016, and was backed by 16 swinging strikes on 99 total pitches. With this strong performance, Duffy lowered his ERA to 4.32 and WHIP to 1.36 across 89.2 innings for the season. He'll look to build on this outing in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Cleveland.