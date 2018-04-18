Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out eight over six scoreless
Duffy tossed six scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Blue Jays, striking out eight while allowing two hits and three walks.
Duffy was electric in this one, inducing 16 swinging strikes as he notched a new season high in punchouts. He also completed six innings for the first time and worked up to 100 pitches (64 strikes), but his bullpen blew a three-run lead to dash his hopes of earning his first win of the year. Duffy has seemingly progressed from start to start this season and has lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.86 heading into Sunday's scheduled start against the Tigers.
