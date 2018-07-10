Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out nine in tough luck no-decision
Duffy struck out nine across six shutout innings and allowed just six hits and two walks but was stuck with a no-decision Monday against the Twins.
The Royals bullpen promptly blew the game by allowing two runs in the seventh after Duffy left. Duffy was masterful, though, as he used 13 swinging strikes and five groundball outs to mow down the Twins. He now has three quality starts in his last four appearances, including a couple of road outings against playoff frontrunners Milwaukee and Houston. Duffy will carry just a 4.89 ERA into his last start of the first half, though, as he has been prone to blowups, with seven starts already in which he has allowed five or more earned runs.
