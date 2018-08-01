Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out seven in win

Duffy (7-9) struck out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed four walks and six hits.

Duffy surrendered just one extra-base hit but needed 112 pitches (68 strikes) to get through 5.2 innings. The lefty has had scoreless outings in three of his last six starts, going 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in that span. Duffy has an excellent 8.2 K/9 but also carries an unfavorable 4.2 BB/9 (his highest walk rate since 2013). His next start will come against the Twins in Minnesota.