Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out seven in win
Duffy (7-9) struck out seven in 5.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. He allowed four walks and six hits.
Duffy surrendered just one extra-base hit but needed 112 pitches (68 strikes) to get through 5.2 innings. The lefty has had scoreless outings in three of his last six starts, going 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in that span. Duffy has an excellent 8.2 K/9 but also carries an unfavorable 4.2 BB/9 (his highest walk rate since 2013). His next start will come against the Twins in Minnesota.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Touched up for seven runs•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Posts another strong outing•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win with seven scoreless frames•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out nine in tough luck no-decision•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans seven in Wednesday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...