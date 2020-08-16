Duffy (1-2) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

The Royals ran through five pitchers in seven innings during the matinee, so while Duffy doesn't credit for an official quality start, the length he provided helped give the bullpen a needed break. The southpaw threw 53 of his 84 pitches for strikes, and the eight strikeouts tied his season high. Duffy will take a 4.44 ERA and 28:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next outing Friday, a rematch with the Twins back in Kansas City.