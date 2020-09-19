Duffy (3-4) gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Friday. He struck out five.

Duffy was fine through the first three innings, but he was hit hard in the fourth. Christian Yelich's solo shot and Jacob Nottingham's grand slam accounted for most of the damage against Duffy. The southpaw had his start pushed back from Tuesday due to discipline for missing the team flight to Detroit. He now has a 5.01 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB in 50.1 innings this season. Duffy's next start is expected to be Wednesday versus the Cardinals.