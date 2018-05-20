Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers another rough outing

Duffy (1-6) allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Duffy's home run problem continued Saturday, with the major blow coming on a three-run home run from Gleyber Torres. The other home run came unconventionally on an inside-the-park home run by Aaron Hicks, but the ball was well hit off the top of the right field wall. Duffy has now allowed multiple home runs in three of his past four starts. While it is worth noting those have come against some of the better offenses in the American League, he is tough to trust with batters having little difficulty making hard contact against him.