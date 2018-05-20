Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers another rough outing
Duffy (1-6) allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.
Duffy's home run problem continued Saturday, with the major blow coming on a three-run home run from Gleyber Torres. The other home run came unconventionally on an inside-the-park home run by Aaron Hicks, but the ball was well hit off the top of the right field wall. Duffy has now allowed multiple home runs in three of his past four starts. While it is worth noting those have come against some of the better offenses in the American League, he is tough to trust with batters having little difficulty making hard contact against him.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Shelled for nine earned runs•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns first win in blowout•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Will work out of stretch•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Victimized by long ball Wednesday•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Gets no-decision against White Sox•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Knocked around in loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...