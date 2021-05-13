Duffy (4-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.

The Royals were hoping Duffy's arm could help them end a nine-game losing streak coming into Wednesday's game but he received little help from the offense after their bats mustered up just two runs on three hits. He was given an early two-run cushion in the first inning but that was erased quickly after allowing a run in the second and third. The 32-year-old later surrendered two extra-base hits and a single in the fifth which amounted to another two runs and put the Royals behind for good. Duffy did tie his season-high with eight strikeouts but has given up seven runs over his last 11.2 innings after only allowing two earned in his first 30. He still owns a 1.94 ERA which is good for sixth-best in major league baseball but the window to sell high on the left-hander is quickly closing after a pair of rocky starts have led to consecutive losses. He'll look to turn things around early next week in a meeting against the Brewers.