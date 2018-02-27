Royals' Danny Duffy: Tabbed for spring debut Friday
Duffy (elbow) will make his first Cactus League appearance Friday against the Padres, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
Duffy underwent surgery back in October to remove loose bodies from his throwing elbow, and it seems like the Royals are finally ready to put him back into game action. He's been throwing pain-free since January, but he'll finally get the opportunity to strut his stuff in a game situation. With this development, Duffy should be considered fully healthy barring any unexpected setbacks.
