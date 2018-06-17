Royals' Danny Duffy: Tagged for six runs Saturday
Duffy (3-7) took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out five.
Duffy settled down after allowing a two-run double to Jose Altuve in the first inning, but a pair of runs in the fifth inning followed by a three-run homer from Max Stassi in the sixth frame left the southpaw with an ugly line. While he's shown some improvement of late, Duffy still owns a rough 5.55 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 69:40 K:BB across 15 starts (82.2 innings) this season and is tough to trust thanks to blowups such as Saturday's. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which will be a rematch against the Astros, this time on the road.
