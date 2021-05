Duffy (4-2) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Thursday marks Duffy's first outing where he surrendered multiple runs. Even with the mediocre appearance, he still has a 1.26 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. His velocity is up to 93.8 mph, his highest since 2016. The 32-year-old is scheduled to start Wednesday in Detroit.