Duffy (0-2) allowed one run on three hits and four walks across six innings Monday, striking out six batters and taking a loss against the Cubs.

With the Cubs pitching staff shutting out the Royals, Duffy was unfortunately tagged with his second loss of the year despite allowing just one run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Javier Baez. Through three starts, the 31-year-old lefty is sporting a 4.11 ERA and 16:5 K:BB. Duffy will face the Twins at home Saturday.