Royals' Danny Duffy: Teases no-hitter in Tuesday's win

Duffy (8-8) picked up the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up two runs on one hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.

He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but after Nolan Arenado launched a two-run homer with two outs to end any chance at a history-making performance, Duffy turned things over to the bullpen. The left-hander seems to have found his strikeout stuff again, fanning at least six batters in five straight starts, but his 4.50 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over that stretch despite an 11.1 K/9 are a disappointment. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Cleveland.