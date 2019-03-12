Royals' Danny Duffy: Threw off mound Saturday
Duffy (shoulder) threw 10 pitches off a mound Saturday and will throw 25-30 pitches off a mound Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The report contradicts a previous one which held that Duffy was still limited to flat ground. The news means he's slightly further along in his timeline, though the short length of that session and a lack of a clear return date means that a stint on the injured list to open the year is still a possibility.
