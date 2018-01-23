Royals' Danny Duffy: Throwing pain free

Duffy said his elbow "feels great, really great," Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. "Honestly, I had forgotten what it felt like to throw without any pain or discomfort," the pitcher added.

This is obviously encouraging to hear from Duffy, who underwent a minor procedure to remove loose bodies from his elbow in early October. The 29-year-old was always expected to be ready by the start of spring training, and that remains the case; Duffy said he's been in a throwing program for multiple weeks and is currently throwing long toss out to 100 feet. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in early January and was placed on one year's probation, though there has been no indication that he will face disciplinary action from the Royals or Major League Baseball at this point.