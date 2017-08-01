Royals' Danny Duffy: Throws gem in no-decision Monday

Duffy threw seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision Monday against the Orioles, striking out seven while allowing seven hits and one walk.

Duffy was sharp in this one, inducing weak contact with regularity and allowing just four men past first base. He would've pitched well enough to win on most nights, but a equally strong effort from Ubaldo Jimenez on the other side saw the game tied until a walkoff single from Craig Gentry. This quality start extended a strong run of form for Duffy, who has a 2.66 ERA and an 18:2 K:BB over 26.2 innings in his last four starts. He will look to keep it going Saturday against the Mariners.