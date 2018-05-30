Royals' Danny Duffy: Throws quality start in no-decision

Duffy allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out four and walking four in six innings.

Duffy was effectively wild in Tuesday's contest, throwing just 66 of 108 pitches for strikes while preventing any extra-base hits. This was the second straight start in which Duffy held the opponent to one run while going at least six innings, shaving his ERA down to 5.71 on the year. Duffy's strikeout numbers are down this year while his walk numbers are up, resulting in a 54:31 K:BB in 64.2 innings (last year he posted a 130:41 K:BB in 146.1 innings). He will next face off against the Angels in a start in Los Angeles.