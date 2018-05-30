Royals' Danny Duffy: Throws quality start in no-decision
Duffy allowed one run on four hits in a no-decision against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out four and walking four in six innings.
Duffy was effectively wild in Tuesday's contest, throwing just 66 of 108 pitches for strikes while preventing any extra-base hits. This was the second straight start in which Duffy held the opponent to one run while going at least six innings, shaving his ERA down to 5.71 on the year. Duffy's strikeout numbers are down this year while his walk numbers are up, resulting in a 54:31 K:BB in 64.2 innings (last year he posted a 130:41 K:BB in 146.1 innings). He will next face off against the Angels in a start in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Moves to 2-6 with win•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Suffers another rough outing•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Shelled for nine earned runs•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns first win in blowout•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Will work out of stretch•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Victimized by long ball Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...