Royals' Danny Duffy: Throws season-high eight innings
Duffy allowed three runs on six hits and two walks Saturday against the Twins, striking out four over eight innings.
All three of the Twins' runs off Duffy came on solo homers, with Miguel Sano hitting one in the second inning and Jake Cave and C.J. Cron adding a pair in the eighth. Outside of those at-bats, Duffy's outing was a strong one, representing just the first time all season he'd lasted longer than seven innings. He was able to lower his ERA to a respectable (if not exciting) 4.48 and will look to lower it still further Friday against Toronto.
