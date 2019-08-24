Royals' Danny Duffy: To begin rehab assignment Sunday

Duffy (hamstring) will make a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Duffy has been on the injured list since Aug. 4, and is thus in need of a rehab assignment prior to returning to the major leagues. It's unclear whether he will join the team after one warmup outing, or if multiple will be required. Eric Skoglund is set to fill his spot in the rotation on Sunday.

