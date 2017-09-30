Royals' Danny Duffy: To have minor elbow procedure
Duffy will have a procedure to remove loose bodies from the back of his elbow on Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
The loose bodies caused elbow inflammation in the second half of the season, although his results were actually a tad better in the second half, so it was hard to tell that he was pitching hurt. A handful of pitchers typically undergo a similar procedure every offseason, and Duffy should be ready for spring training. He finished 2017 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 146.1 innings.
