Royals' Danny Duffy: Tosses six scoreless innings in no-decision
Duffy struck out seven in six scoreless innings Friday against the Astros, allowing two hits and four walks in a no-decision.
The only hits Duffy allowed in the game were a double by Carlos Correa and a single by Jose Altuve. The lefty was excellent against a potent Astros lineup, and he's brought his ERA down to 5.18 on the year (it was at 6.88 on May 19). Duffy is still walking a high number of batters, resulting in a rather unfavorable 76:44 K:BB in 88.2 innings. His next start will be a matchup against the Brewers in Milwaukee.
