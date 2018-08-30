Royals' Danny Duffy: Tosses six strong en route to win

Duffy (8-11) picked up the win Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out six.

Duffy allowed both hits and the only run in the first inning before settling in and firing five scoreless and exiting with a 9-1 lead. He's now allowed just three runs over 11 innings (2.45 ERA) while striking out 13 in two starts since returning from a stay on the shelf with shoulder tendinitis. The southpaw will look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Indians.