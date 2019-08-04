Royals' Danny Duffy: Tosses up four homers
Duffy (5-6) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Saturday.
The 30-year-old has dealt with a home run problem most of the season, but he was at his worst in that area Saturday despite pitching in a stadium not known to be power-hitter friendly. Duffy allowed a season-high four home runs, including two to Nelson Cruz. Duffy now owns a 1.7 HR/9, which is the worst mark of his career. He also has a 4.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 100.1 innings this season. Duffy will pitch again Thursday at the Tigers.
