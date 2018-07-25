Royals' Danny Duffy: Touched up for seven runs
Duffy (6-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits -- including a home run -- over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. He struck out six and issued two walks.
The lefty also uncorked a pair of wild pitches. Duffy came into the game having allowed just one earned run in his last 20 innings with a 2.89 ERA since the start of June (nine starts), but he failed to capitalize here in what looked like a layup of a home matchup, continuing what's been an up-and-down season in terms of results. He lines up to start next Tuesday against the White Sox, but there's a chance Duffy is traded before then.
More News
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Posts another strong outing•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Earns win with seven scoreless frames•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Strikes out nine in tough luck no-decision•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Fans seven in Wednesday's win•
-
Royals' Danny Duffy: Tosses six scoreless innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...