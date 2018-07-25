Royals' Danny Duffy: Touched up for seven runs

Duffy (6-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits -- including a home run -- over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. He struck out six and issued two walks.

The lefty also uncorked a pair of wild pitches. Duffy came into the game having allowed just one earned run in his last 20 innings with a 2.89 ERA since the start of June (nine starts), but he failed to capitalize here in what looked like a layup of a home matchup, continuing what's been an up-and-down season in terms of results. He lines up to start next Tuesday against the White Sox, but there's a chance Duffy is traded before then.