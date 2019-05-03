Royals' Danny Duffy: Turns in strong outing

Duffy allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Duffy kept the Royals close in a low-scoring game, holding the Rays without an extra-base hit across his six innings of work. He also generated 18 swinging strikes despite his fastball velocity falling about one tick from his season-debut. Overall, this start was a step forward for Duffy, though he'll draw a touch matchup pitching at Houston in his next outing, likely to come on Tuesday.