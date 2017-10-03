Royals' Danny Duffy: Undergoes successful surgery
Duffy underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The procedure was a minor one, and Duffy is expected to pick up his normal offseason routine in around six weeks. The 28-year-old should be ready to go for the start of spring training. He finished 2017 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 146.1 innings.
