Duffy (0-1) was tagged with the loss during Friday's 2-0 defeat against the Indians. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two across 4.1 innings.

Duffy didn't walk anyone -- a positive sign given his 3.2 BB/9 last season -- and 40 of his 65 pitches were strikes, so there shouldn't be a lot of reason for concern despite the fact he only went 4.1 frames. Duffy's next start will come on the road against the Tigers on July 29.