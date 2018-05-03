Royals' Danny Duffy: Victimized by long ball Wednesday
Duffy (0-4) was hit with the loss after allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk across 6.2 innings Wednesday against the Red Sox. He struck out six.
Duffy faced the minimum through three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. A pair of homers -- a solo shot from Mookie Betts and a two-run homer from J.D. Martinez -- put the Red Sox up 3-0 in the fourth inning, and Betts added two more solo homers in the fifth and seventh inning, respectively, before the southpaw got the hook. Duffy has now served up nine homers through seven starts (38.1 innings) this season (2.1 HR/9), which is reflected in his unsightly 5.63 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He'll look to turn things around in his next start as he searches for his first win of the year. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Orioles.
