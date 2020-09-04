Duffy (2-3) was charged with the loss against the White Sox on Thursday after surrendering six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three across six innings.

Duffy found himself in some trouble during the second inning, starting with a leadoff home run to Edwin Encarnacion. He then worked his way into a bases-loaded jam, walking in a run and allowing another to score on a wild pitch. A two-run double by Jose Abreu then gave the White Sox a 5-1 lead that would last the rest of the way. Duffy's final damage of the night was a solo home run off the bat of Tim Anderson in the fourth. No doubt the 31-year-old struggled with his command in this one, issuing a season-high five walks. The southpaw will look to improve upon a 4.83 ERA and 1.20 WHIP on Wednesday at Cleveland.