Royals' Danny Duffy: Wednesday start postponed

Duffy will not take the mound Wednesday against the Tigers as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy will likely take the mound during one of the team's contests in Cleveland this weekend, along with Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel in the three-game set. During his Opening Day start against the White Sox, Duffy allowed five earned runs and two walks over four innings, while adding in five strikeouts. Wednesday's scheduled game versus Detroit will be made up April 20 as part of a doubleheader.