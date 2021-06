Duffy (forearm) will be limited to an undisclosed pitch count in Wednesday's start against the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday will essentially serve as a first rehab start for Duffy, but of course he draws a tougher matchup in the Yankees than any Triple-A lineup could offer. It figures to be a few outings before the lefty, who lasted at least five innings in each of his starts before the injury, returns to his normal innings-load.