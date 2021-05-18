Duffy (forearm) will rest his arm for about five days before reassessing when he might be able to return, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The lefty had initially feared a more severe injury and an extended absence, so the news is a promising sign for Duffy and the Royals. There's no guarantee Duffy stays on the injured list for the minimum 10 days, but it does appear he'll be returning to action sooner rather than later.