Royals' Danny Duffy: Will return Sunday

Duffy (hamstring) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against Baltimore, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy's final rehab appearance came Sunday, so he'd likely be ready to pitch sooner, but the Royals will wait until rosters expand on Sept. 1 to avoid sending someone down. The lefty will wind up missing just shy of a month with a hamstring strain.

