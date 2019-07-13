Royals' Danny Duffy: Won't miss start
Duffy (hand) will make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He was hit on his throwing hand by a comebacker during Friday's start, but X-rays were negative. Manager Ned Yost simply relayed that Duffy would make his next start, and he lines up to start Wednesday at home against Chicago.
