Royals' Danny Duffy: Works around shaky first inning Wednesday
Duffy allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Mariners. He struck out seven.
It looked like it was going to be a rough outing for Duffy after he walked three batters and uncorked a wild pitch in the first inning, but the 29-year-old was able to settle in and retire 13 of the next 16 batters he faced -- blanking the Mariners over his final 4.1 frames -- before exiting the game in the sixth inning. He still hasn't finished the sixth inning this season, but the southpaw is certainly trending in the right direction. He'll look to keep improving in his next start, which is scheduled for Monday against the Blue Jays in what should be a two-start week for Duffy (along with 4/21 @ DET).
