Royals' Danny Duffy: X-rays negative on hand

X-rays on Duffy's injured left hand came back negative after he exited Friday's start against the Tigers after getting hit by a comebacker, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He is just dealing with a bruised throwing hand. Duffy tried to stay in and promptly gave up a walk and a couple hard-hit balls before getting pulled. He gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in two innings. Consider him questionable for his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.